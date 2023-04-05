Legislation includes banning gender-affirming care for minors
Israeli fighter jets struck Hamas weapons manufacturing and storage sites in the central Gaza Strip early on Wednesday, after a barrage of rockets and mortars from Gaza were fired at southern Israel.
The rise in tension comes as the Passover holiday is set to begin on Wednesday evening, overlapping with the month of Ramadan, and follows clashes overnight between Israeli police and Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, in which some were injured...
Israel strikes weapons manufacturing sites in Gaza
Just before Gaza fired rockets towards the Israeli city of Sderot, Hamas denounced Israeli police action at Al-Aqsa Mosque
