The Swiss government should review what happened with Credit Suisse to glean lessons from its downfall, the International Monetary Fund said.
Authorities responded with “decisive actions” in the first intervention since 2008 to steady a globally systemically important bank, the Washington-based fund said in an annual assessment of Switzerland released on Tuesday. Even so, IMF officials added that they would like to know more...
IMF tells Switzerland it wants to hear the lessons learnt in Credit Suisse crisis
Those should include efforts of Credit Suisse management to address risk-management failings and the Swiss supervisor’s related actions
