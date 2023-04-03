News

Google aims to help travellers avoid overpaying for flights

The feature promises to monitor prices and pay the difference if the fare drops

BL Premium
05 April 2023 - 07:52 Lebawit Lily Girma

Making sure you pay a reasonable fare for flights often feels like a fool’s errand. If you’re lucky, you’ll snag a mistake fare or flash sale. More often, you’ll deliberate ad nauseam. Do you book? Do you wait? Can anyone actually beat airlines at their own game?

Alphabet’s Google aims to change that. On April 3, the search giant announced a new price-guarantee feature that promises to monitor prices daily and pay customers the difference if their fare drops at any point from booking to departure...

