Glencore’s proposal now depends on convincing Teck’s other shareholders to reject Teck’s strategy to split into two, at a vote scheduled for April 26
White-collar work is much more vulnerable to AI disruption now than ever before
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
Teck Resources’ public rejection of a $23b offer from Glencore has fired the starting gun on a three-week countdown for the Swiss commodities giant to keep its proposal alive.
Glencore isn’t actually trying to buy any Teck shares yet. There would be little point, after the company’s controlling investor — Canadian mining patriarch Norman Keevil — made clear he was not interested in selling. Instead, the future of Glencore’s proposal for now depends on convincing Teck’s other shareholders to reject the company’s current strategy to split into two, at a vote scheduled for April 26...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Glencore has three weeks to woo Teck investors back to talks
Glencore’s proposal now depends on convincing Teck’s other shareholders to reject Teck’s strategy to split into two, at a vote scheduled for April 26
Teck Resources’ public rejection of a $23b offer from Glencore has fired the starting gun on a three-week countdown for the Swiss commodities giant to keep its proposal alive.
Glencore isn’t actually trying to buy any Teck shares yet. There would be little point, after the company’s controlling investor — Canadian mining patriarch Norman Keevil — made clear he was not interested in selling. Instead, the future of Glencore’s proposal for now depends on convincing Teck’s other shareholders to reject the company’s current strategy to split into two, at a vote scheduled for April 26...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.