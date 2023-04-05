News

Chinese naval surveillance ship docks in Durban harbour

DA criticises a decision to allow Iranian warships to dock in Cape Town

BL Premium
05 April 2023 - 20:23 Antony Sguazzin and Prinesha Naidoo

A Chinese surveillance ship that can track rocket and spacecraft launches docked at Durban harbour this week, less than two months after SA drew the ire of Western nations by holding naval exercises with China and Russia.

The presence of the Yuan Wang 5, which is now heading west according to data compiled by Bloomberg, has previously raised concern among China’s geopolitical rivals...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.