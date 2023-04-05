Chinese naval surveillance ship docks in Durban harbour

SA has courted criticism from the US and its allies for refusing to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and holding the naval exercise with several Russian and Chinese vessels
A Chinese surveillance ship that can track rocket and spacecraft launches docked at Durban harbour this week, less than two months after SA drew the ire of Western nations by holding naval exercises with China and Russia.
The presence of the Yuan Wang 5, which is now heading west according to data compiled by Bloomberg, has previously raised concern among China’s geopolitical rivals...
