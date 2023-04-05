News

Australia’s reputation at risk if vote on Indigenous recognition fails

Minister Linda Burney warns of terrible consequences as the main opposition Liberal Party campaigns against the historic vote on Indigenous representation

BL Premium
05 April 2023 - 10:44 Ben Westcott

Australia’s global reputation could be damaged “terribly” if an upcoming national vote on including First Nations people in the constitution fails, warned the minister for Indigenous affairs. 

The country’s main opposition party said on Wednesday it would campaign for the “no” side in a historical vote on Indigenous representation to be held by December, ending hopes of a bipartisan push. Peter Dutton, leader of the centre-right Liberal Party, said the Voice referendum wouldn’t provide practical outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.