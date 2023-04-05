Glencore’s proposal now depends on convincing Teck’s other shareholders to reject Teck’s strategy to split into two, at a vote scheduled for April 26
White-collar work is much more vulnerable to AI disruption now than ever before
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
Australia’s global reputation could be damaged “terribly” if an upcoming national vote on including First Nations people in the constitution fails, warned the minister for Indigenous affairs.
The country’s main opposition party said on Wednesday it would campaign for the “no” side in a historical vote on Indigenous representation to be held by December, ending hopes of a bipartisan push. Peter Dutton, leader of the centre-right Liberal Party, said the Voice referendum wouldn’t provide practical outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Australia’s reputation at risk if vote on Indigenous recognition fails
Minister Linda Burney warns of terrible consequences as the main opposition Liberal Party campaigns against the historic vote on Indigenous representation
Australia’s global reputation could be damaged “terribly” if an upcoming national vote on including First Nations people in the constitution fails, warned the minister for Indigenous affairs.
The country’s main opposition party said on Wednesday it would campaign for the “no” side in a historical vote on Indigenous representation to be held by December, ending hopes of a bipartisan push. Peter Dutton, leader of the centre-right Liberal Party, said the Voice referendum wouldn’t provide practical outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.