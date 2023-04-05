Needing to diversify its oil economy, the government aims to exploit existing investments to develop a regional hub
White-collar work is much more vulnerable to AI disruption now than ever before
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern urged women not to let motherhood stand in the way of leadership roles as she bowed out of politics.
“I leave knowing I was the best mother I could be,” Ardern, 42, said in her valedictory speech to parliament on Wednesday in Wellington. “You can be that person, and be here.”..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Ardern shrinks the gap between motherhood and politics
Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern urged women not to let motherhood stand in the way of leadership roles as she bowed out of politics.
“I leave knowing I was the best mother I could be,” Ardern, 42, said in her valedictory speech to parliament on Wednesday in Wellington. “You can be that person, and be here.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.