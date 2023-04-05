News

Ardern shrinks the gap between motherhood and politics

BL Premium
05 April 2023 - 16:06 Ainsley Thomson

Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern urged women not to let motherhood stand in the way of leadership roles as she bowed out of politics.

“I leave knowing I was the best mother I could be,” Ardern, 42, said in her valedictory speech to parliament on Wednesday in Wellington. “You can be that person, and be here.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.