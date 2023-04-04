Despite successfully launching 33 satellites, the firm failed to secure funding, cut most of its staff and filed for bankruptcy after a high-profile launch failure in January
Virgin Orbit filed for bankruptcy after the satellite launch firm tied to British billionaire Richard Branson failed to secure the funding needed to keep operating and cut 85% of its staff.
The company listed $243m in assets and $153.5m for its total debt in a Chapter 11 petition filed in Delaware...
Virgin Orbit’s bankruptcy marks the end of its satellite-launch dream
