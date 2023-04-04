News

Virgin Orbit’s bankruptcy marks the end of its satellite-launch dream

Despite successfully launching 33 satellites, the firm failed to secure funding, cut most of its staff and filed for bankruptcy after a high-profile launch failure in January

04 April 2023 - 11:10 Amelia Pollard, Rachel Butt and Loren Grush

Virgin Orbit filed for bankruptcy after the satellite launch firm tied to British billionaire Richard Branson failed to secure the funding needed to keep operating and cut 85% of its staff. 

The company listed $243m in assets and $153.5m for its total debt in a Chapter 11 petition filed in Delaware...

