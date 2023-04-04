News

California warehousing mecca flashes warning signs for the rest of US

The Inland Empire is home to facilities belonging to major retailers Amazon and Walmart

04 April 2023 - 17:43 Augusta Saraiva and Amanda Albright

Southern California’s Inland Empire, the warehousing  mecca  that’s home to facilities of Amazon.com and Walmart, is showing signs of trouble.

Just last year, the region was hiring workers faster than California and the rest of the US — emerging as a top beneficiary from the supply chain turmoil that clogged warehouses and led to record imports through North America’s largest port complex near Los Angeles...

