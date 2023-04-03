Solar and wind are growing faster than fledgling nuclear and LNG did, but new technologies need to work harder to make a dent in demand
Shell recently published two energy security scenarios, its latest in a long series of thorough and (at least to energy analysts) memorable views into energy’s possible futures. The first, called “Archipelagos”, is an extension of the world’s current path; the second, “Sky 2050”, works backward from an idealised outcome of net-zero emissions and limited global temperature increase.
(Notably, the Sky 2050 scenario sees high oil prices incentivising demand reduction. That’s a prospect countries, which are already grappling with rising inflation, may face in the coming months after Opec+’s unexpected decision this weekend to cut oil output.)..
Rapid growth of solar and wind good news for low-carbon economy
Solar and wind are growing faster than fledgling nuclear and LNG did, but new technologies need to work harder to make a dent in demand
