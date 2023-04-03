Solar and wind are growing faster than fledgling nuclear and LNG did, but new technologies need to work harder to make a dent in demand
Kenya’s foreign reserves plunge as rising import costs drain dollars
Reserves drop to the lowest since September 2015 and are set to fall further as oil rises
Kenya’s foreign exchange reserves plunged the most in more than a decade in the three months through to end-March as rising costs for imports drained dollars from the central bank.
The East African nation’s reserves dropped 13.6%, on a quarterly basis, to $6.43bn in the period, according to the central bank’s data. That’s sufficient for just more than three-and-a-half months of imports, compared with a requirement to maintain at least four months of coverage. The reserves dropped to the lowest since September 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg...
