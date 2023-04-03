Bank’s emergency combination with UBS beginning to take shape
There are those who are worried that a blanket guarantee would encourage risk-taking, but sticking with the current system is the bigger risk
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
Canada’s Teck Resources rejected a proposal from Glencore to buy the company for shares and then spin off their combined coal businesses in the latest sign of deal making heating up across the mining industry.
Glencore’s proposal on March 26 represented a 20% premium at the time, according to Teck, and would be worth about $23.2bn at Friday’s closing prices, according to Bloomberg calculations. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Glencore’s $23bn offer rebuffed
Proposal is the latest sign of deal making heating up across the mining industry
Canada’s Teck Resources rejected a proposal from Glencore to buy the company for shares and then spin off their combined coal businesses in the latest sign of deal making heating up across the mining industry.
Glencore’s proposal on March 26 represented a 20% premium at the time, according to Teck, and would be worth about $23.2bn at Friday’s closing prices, according to Bloomberg calculations. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.