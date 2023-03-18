Materials gathered from beehives could help to draw the microbial maps of cities
‘Forever chemicals’ more prevalent than previously thought
Burden of proof is on consumers that they are unsafe — after companies have already released them
Most of us are walking around with an array of poorly understood chemicals in our bloodstreams and livers — an unintended consequence of the great 20th-century heyday of chemical innovation. They are so stable they have been dubbed “forever chemicals”. That means that even if we stop producing them today, some might still course through people’s veins centuries from now. We are barely regulating them, even though the harm they cause has become better known.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US took a small step forward in March by proposing limits on drinking water exposure to perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) — two members of this large class of thousands of chemicals known as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). The new EPA limits are a good start, but they do not get to the root of the problem. Though drugs are tested rigorously for safety before being released to the public, with chemical compounds the burden of proo...
