England’s teachers reject latest pay offer
National Education Union educators will go ahead with walkouts planned for April 27 and May 2
Teachers in England rejected a government pay offer, paving the way for more strikes and dealing Rishi Sunak’s government another blow.
Ministers had proposed a one-off £1,000 payment to teachers for the 2022/23 tax year and a 4.3% rise the next year. But 98% of members of the National Education Union (NEU) who cast ballots rejected that offer, the union announced at the start of its annual conference on Monday...
