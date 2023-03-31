Bank’s emergency combination with UBS beginning to take shape
Christian Dior showcased its Fall 2023 collection in Mumbai on March 30, becoming the first fashion house to unveil the latest lines in India as luxury brands tap new markets in a hunt for their next billions.
Everything from sari-inspired skirts to boleros to vibrantly coloured outfits in silks, including those in an Indian pink, were on display, with the Gateway of India as the backdrop in the show led by Dior’s first female creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri...
Christian Dior unveils new collection in Mumbai with eye on top-tier wealth
Fashion house becomes the latest luxury brand to tap rising wealth in emerging markets
