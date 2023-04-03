News

Chinese bankers told to expect widespread crackdown on corruption

A probe into a former chair and disappearance of a banker suggest the campaign may pick up steam

03 April 2023 - 15:44 Agency Staff

Chinese authorities telling the country’s top banking executives to expect a deeper corruption crackdown on the $60-trillion financial sector suggests that President Xi Jinping’s antigraft campaign is continuing to evolve.

The recent probe into the former chair of China’s fourth-largest bank, an announcement of inspections at several state-owned enterprises and the disappearance of star banker Bao Fan all suggest that the campaign may pick up steam. ..

