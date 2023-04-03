Bank’s emergency combination with UBS beginning to take shape
There are those who are worried that a blanket guarantee would encourage risk-taking, but sticking with the current system is the bigger risk
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
Chinese authorities telling the country’s top banking executives to expect a deeper corruption crackdown on the $60-trillion financial sector suggests that President Xi Jinping’s antigraft campaign is continuing to evolve.
The recent probe into the former chair of China’s fourth-largest bank, an announcement of inspections at several state-owned enterprises and the disappearance of star banker Bao Fan all suggest that the campaign may pick up steam. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Chinese bankers told to expect widespread crackdown on corruption
A probe into a former chair and disappearance of a banker suggest the campaign may pick up steam
Chinese authorities telling the country’s top banking executives to expect a deeper corruption crackdown on the $60-trillion financial sector suggests that President Xi Jinping’s antigraft campaign is continuing to evolve.
The recent probe into the former chair of China’s fourth-largest bank, an announcement of inspections at several state-owned enterprises and the disappearance of star banker Bao Fan all suggest that the campaign may pick up steam. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.