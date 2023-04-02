Investigation could focus on who leaked information about the takeover before it was completed
The Swiss attorney-general’s Office has opened an investigation into the government-brokered takeover of Credit Suisse Group by UBS Group and is gathering evidence to identify possible crimes.
“In view of the relevance of the events”, the top federal prosecutor “intends to proactively fulfil its mandate and responsibility to contribute to a clean Swiss financial centre and has set up a monitoring system in order to take immediate action in the event of any circumstances that fall within its jurisdiction”, the office said in a statement on Sunday...
Swiss attorney-general launches probe into takeover of Credit Suisse
Investigation could focus on who leaked information about the takeover before it was completed
