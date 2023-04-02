News

Australia’s biggest employers forced to reveal gender pay gap

BL Premium
02 April 2023 - 08:20 Ben Westcott and Amy Bainbridge

Australian companies with more than 100 employees will have to reveal their gender pay gaps as part of new income equality legislation passed by parliament this week.

Australia requires firms to report the disparity to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA), which then publishes results by industry, but individual companies will now have to disclose the pay gaps on a yearly basis...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.