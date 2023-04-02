Australian companies with more than 100 employees will have to reveal their gender pay gaps as part of new income equality legislation passed by the nation’s Parliament on Thursday.
Australian companies with more than 100 employees will have to reveal their gender pay gaps as part of new income equality legislation passed by parliament this week.
Australia requires firms to report the disparity to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA), which then publishes results by industry, but individual companies will now have to disclose the pay gaps on a yearly basis...
Australia’s biggest employers forced to reveal gender pay gap
