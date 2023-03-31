The utility is considering buying electricity from a plant to be located off the coast of Mozambique
Zimbabwe’s central bank became the second in Africa, after Angola’s, to cut its key interest rate twice so far in 2023, as inflation is forecast to ease further.
The monetary policy committee reduced the world’s highest benchmark interest rate to 140% from 150%, governor John Mangudya said on Thursday. That follows a 5,000 basis point cut in February...
Zimbabwe cuts rates for second time in 2023
The central bank’s monetary policy committee reduced the rate to 140% from 150%
