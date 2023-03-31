The utility is considering buying electricity from a plant to be located off the coast of Mozambique
SA needs six months to demonstrate the effectiveness of two new laws that aim to curb money laundering and financing of terrorism, as it seeks a quick exit from a global financial watchdog’s dirty money watch-list, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa signed the legislation into effect in December in a bid to address shortcomings in controls that were flagged by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Despite this, the watchdog added SA to its so-called greylist of countries that are subjected to increased monitoring, saying it still wasn’t doing enough to curb the illicit financial flows. ..
We are working hard to get off the greylist, Cyril Ramaphosa says
The president says it is estimated SA needs at least six months to demonstrate if the recent amendments adopted by parliament are effective
