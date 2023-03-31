The revival of the Chinese tech IPO train ends a year-long drought that set in after regulators pulled the plug on Ant’s record IPO
There are those who are worried that a blanket guarantee would encourage risk-taking, but sticking with the current system is the bigger risk
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
Alibaba and JD.com have begun preparations for a trio of the year’s biggest Chinese debuts, heralding a wave of initial public offerings that promise to breathe new life into the struggling technology industry and Hong Kong’s stock market.
Cainiao Network Technology, Alibaba’s logistics arm, kicked off discussions with banks for an IPO. On Thursday, two JD subsidiaries filed for first-time share sales in the city. Those three listings could raise about $5bn between them, people familiar with the matter said...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Upcoming IPOs to breathe new life into China’s stock markets
The revival of the Chinese tech IPO train ends a year-long drought that set in after regulators pulled the plug on Ant’s record IPO
Alibaba and JD.com have begun preparations for a trio of the year’s biggest Chinese debuts, heralding a wave of initial public offerings that promise to breathe new life into the struggling technology industry and Hong Kong’s stock market.
Cainiao Network Technology, Alibaba’s logistics arm, kicked off discussions with banks for an IPO. On Thursday, two JD subsidiaries filed for first-time share sales in the city. Those three listings could raise about $5bn between them, people familiar with the matter said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.