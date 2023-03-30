The utility is considering buying electricity from a plant to be located off the coast of Mozambique
There are those who are worried that a blanket guarantee would encourage risk-taking, but sticking with the current system is the bigger risk
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
Eskom is considering buying electricity from a Karpowership plant to be located offshore Mozambique after declining to sign agreements to procure power from facilities the Turkish company planned to moor off the SA coast.
The power utility is in talks with Electricidade de Mocambique (EDM) to buy the output from a 415MW Karpowership power station, which will be mounted on a ship stationed in Maputo Bay and burn low-sulfur oil. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA may buy electricity from Karpowership via Mozambique
The utility is considering buying electricity from a plant to be located off the coast of Mozambique
Eskom is considering buying electricity from a Karpowership plant to be located offshore Mozambique after declining to sign agreements to procure power from facilities the Turkish company planned to moor off the SA coast.
The power utility is in talks with Electricidade de Mocambique (EDM) to buy the output from a 415MW Karpowership power station, which will be mounted on a ship stationed in Maputo Bay and burn low-sulfur oil. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.