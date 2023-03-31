News

Property revamp to give new life to Cairo interior ministry

Sovereign wealth fund to turn the former headquarters into a mixed-use destination

BL Premium
31 March 2023 - 10:05 Tarek El-Tablawy

It was a building you’d want to avoid walking past, let alone find yourself inside. But a Cairo landmark that housed Egypt’s notorious security service may now finally turn into a place to hang out, shop and even willingly spend the night.

Egypt’s sovereign wealth fund said it plans to turn the former interior ministry headquarters into a mixed-use destination that includes retail, technology hubs, a business school campus and a hotel. It’s part of a broader push to transform buildings that had been synonymous with dysfunction, bureaucracy and staid institutions into prime real estate...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.