It was a building you’d want to avoid walking past, let alone find yourself inside. But a Cairo landmark that housed Egypt’s notorious security service may now finally turn into a place to hang out, shop and even willingly spend the night.
Egypt’s sovereign wealth fund said it plans to turn the former interior ministry headquarters into a mixed-use destination that includes retail, technology hubs, a business school campus and a hotel. It’s part of a broader push to transform buildings that had been synonymous with dysfunction, bureaucracy and staid institutions into prime real estate...
Property revamp to give new life to Cairo interior ministry
Sovereign wealth fund to turn the former headquarters into a mixed-use destination
