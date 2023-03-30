News

Nestle considers deal with India’s Capital Foods

Any transaction would be likely to value the Indian firm at more than $1bn, say anonymous sources

31 March 2023 - 16:48 Anto Antony and Vinicy Chan

Nestle, the world’s biggest food group, is among final bidders competing to acquire India’s Capital Foods as it seeks to boost its presence in the fast-growing economy, people familiar with the matter said. 

The Swiss company has been discussing terms of a potential deal for Mumbai-based Capital Foods, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information was private. Any transaction would be likely to value the Indian firm at more than $1bn, according to the people. ..

