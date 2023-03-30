Nestle considers deal with India’s Capital Foods

Any transaction would be likely to value the Indian firm at more than $1bn, say anonymous sources
Nestle, the world’s biggest food group, is among final bidders competing to acquire India’s Capital Foods as it seeks to boost its presence in the fast-growing economy, people familiar with the matter said.
The Swiss company has been discussing terms of a potential deal for Mumbai-based Capital Foods, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information was private. Any transaction would be likely to value the Indian firm at more than $1bn, according to the people. ..
