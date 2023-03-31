News

Illegal copper mining sparks crackdown in Amazon

The case may lead to convictions for environmental crimes and criminal association

31 March 2023 - 17:19 Mariana Durao and James Attwood

Authorities in Brazil are cracking down on illegal copper mining in the Amazon as high prices of the wiring metal attract black-market operators who normally focus on gold.

Earlier in March, 50 agents dismantled illicit mines in Canaa dos Carajas — near Vale SA’s biggest copper mine, Sossego — after two similar actions in 2022. There are signs the metal has been shipped to China, task-force leader Ezequias Martins said via his press office. The case may lead to convictions for environmental crimes and criminal association, he said...

