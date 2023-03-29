News

Standard Bank and Absa lend Zimbabwe $193m for hospitals

BL Premium
30 March 2023 - 20:45 Godfrey Marawanyika

Zimbabwe has raised a $193.3m loan from Standard Bank, its Zimbabwean unit and Absa, to finance public hospitals and clinics, finance minister Mthuli Ncube says.

The Treasury, through the Zimbabwe debt management office, negotiated the Export Credit insurance Corporation of SA-backed sovereign loan, Ncube said in an emailed statement. The funds will be used to build five district hospitals and 22 health centres across Zimbabwe’s ten provinces, he said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.