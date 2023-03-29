The renamed South Korean carmaker seeks to revive its fortunes after going through bankruptcy
There are those who are worried that a blanket guarantee would encourage risk-taking, but sticking with the current system is the bigger risk
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
Zimbabwe has raised a $193.3m loan from Standard Bank, its Zimbabwean unit and Absa, to finance public hospitals and clinics, finance minister Mthuli Ncube says.
The Treasury, through the Zimbabwe debt management office, negotiated the Export Credit insurance Corporation of SA-backed sovereign loan, Ncube said in an emailed statement. The funds will be used to build five district hospitals and 22 health centres across Zimbabwe’s ten provinces, he said...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Standard Bank and Absa lend Zimbabwe $193m for hospitals
Zimbabwe has raised a $193.3m loan from Standard Bank, its Zimbabwean unit and Absa, to finance public hospitals and clinics, finance minister Mthuli Ncube says.
The Treasury, through the Zimbabwe debt management office, negotiated the Export Credit insurance Corporation of SA-backed sovereign loan, Ncube said in an emailed statement. The funds will be used to build five district hospitals and 22 health centres across Zimbabwe’s ten provinces, he said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.