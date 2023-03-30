Ssangyong Motor, under KG Mobility, plans electric SUV push

The renamed South Korean carmaker seeks to revive its fortunes after going through bankruptcy
KG Mobility, the South Korean carmaker formerly known as Ssangyong Motor before going through bankruptcy, is seeking to revive its fortunes with a $30,000 electric sports utility vehicle.
The carmaker on Thursday unveiled four new vehicles at the Seoul Mobility Show, including the Torres EVX, its first electric car since conglomerate KG Group bought a majority stake in the firm in September 2022. Using lithium-iron-phosphate batteries made by BYD, the SUV has a driving range of 500km on a single charge. ..
