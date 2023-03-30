News Solar roofs can extend the range of electric cars Even Elon Musk is on board B L Premium

Every two years, engineering students from across the US compete in the American Solar Challenge, where about 10 schools cobble together a car designed to go as far as possible, powered exclusively by the sun.

In 2022, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) took the top prize with a car that looks sort of like a ping-pong table sprouted wheels. On its best day, the Nimbus made it an impressive 1,398km. Of course, there are just a few impracticalities to contend with: the Nimbus can’t carry a passenger, for one, let alone a haul of groceries...