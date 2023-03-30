News

Luxury goods companies Burberry and Hugo Boss targets for mergers

France’s luxury behemoth LVMH expected to be the one that snaps up rivals

30 March 2023 - 16:49 Alexandra Muller and Julien Ponthus

British raincoat maker Burberry and German fashion brand Hugo Boss are among the luxury goods firms marked as potential 2023 merger & acquisitions (M&A) targets in Europe.

With sales of luxury goods widely expected to withstand the darkening economic outlook and Chinese demand enjoying a post-Covid reopening boost, the sector appears ripe for a M&A wave, according to an informal Bloomberg survey of 17 M&A desks, fund managers and analysts. As the initial public offerings window remains largely shut, companies and investors look to dealmaking and consolidation instead.  ..

