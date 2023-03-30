Bloomberg survey reveals the industry is ripe for dealmaking
British raincoat maker Burberry and German fashion brand Hugo Boss are among the luxury goods firms marked as potential 2023 merger & acquisitions (M&A) targets in Europe.
With sales of luxury goods widely expected to withstand the darkening economic outlook and Chinese demand enjoying a post-Covid reopening boost, the sector appears ripe for a M&A wave, according to an informal Bloomberg survey of 17 M&A desks, fund managers and analysts. As the initial public offerings window remains largely shut, companies and investors look to dealmaking and consolidation instead. ..
Luxury goods companies Burberry and Hugo Boss targets for mergers
France’s luxury behemoth LVMH expected to be the one that snaps up rivals
