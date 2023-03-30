Bloomberg survey reveals the industry is ripe for dealmaking
Ugandan legislation that sets harsher penalties for violating laws outlawing homosexuality opens companies and workers in the East African nation to the risk of blackmail.
A bill awaiting assent by President Yoweri Museveni, an LGBTQ critic, will force companies to report homosexual people to the authorities. That is “unacceptable” and leaves firms vulnerable to “blackmail if accused of breaking any of the laws”, Open for Business, an alliance of global companies including JPMorgan Chase, Meta Platforms and Deutsche Bank, said in a letter to Museveni dated Tuesday. ..
Anti-LGBTQ law may expose firms in Uganda to risk of blackmail
Bill awaiting approval by President Yoweri Museveni will force companies to report homosexual people
