Britain’s ambition to become a “science superpower” will fail unless the government reverses the country’s reputation as a poor place to invest, the head of the UK’s biggest pharmaceutical lobby group has warned.
“I’m very concerned about the sentiment towards the UK among global leadership right now,” Richard Torbett, CEO of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, said in an interview on Tuesday. “I have CEOs talking to me all the time about how far away from the rest of the world the UK has drifted.”..
UK is slipping away from science expertise, says pharma group
