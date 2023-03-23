Set-jetting is booming into one of 2023’s biggest travel trends among younger audiences
Losing iconic singer takes away another route for German sportswear manufacturer to reach wider range of customers
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
Call it the White Lotus effect.
Holidaymakers are flocking to the locations of their favourite TV shows and movies in rapidly growing numbers. What was once tourists scoping out the Friends apartment in the West Village, and then became Dubrovnik being swamped by Game of Thrones fans, now manifests in specific hotels being completely sold out thanks to The White Lotus...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Streaming giants decide where you’ll take your next holiday
Young holidaymakers are flocking to the locations of their favourite TV shows on HBO and Netflix
Call it the White Lotus effect.
Holidaymakers are flocking to the locations of their favourite TV shows and movies in rapidly growing numbers. What was once tourists scoping out the Friends apartment in the West Village, and then became Dubrovnik being swamped by Game of Thrones fans, now manifests in specific hotels being completely sold out thanks to The White Lotus...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.