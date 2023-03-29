Morgan Stanley attributes the gains partly to record EV sales and an improvement in BYD’s business of supplying batteries for smartphones
UBS is bringing back Sergio Ermotti as CEO to oversee the historic acquisition of Credit Suisse, tapping a Swiss insider with extensive restructuring experience to replace Ralph Hamers after just more than two years.
Ermotti, chair of Swiss Re, will retake the role he held for nine years after the AGM next week, the bank said on Wednesday. Hamers will stay on at the bank for a transition period, having helped broker the $3.3bn deal that saw UBS buy its local rival this month amid a collapse in confidence and client outflows. ..
Sergio Ermotti returns to UBS to oversee Credit Suisse takeover
