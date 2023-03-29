Morgan Stanley attributes the gains partly to record EV sales and an improvement in BYD’s business of supplying batteries for smartphones
Russia says top agricultural commodities trader Cargill will stop exporting its grain, adding to uncertainty over the future of Black Sea crop shipments.
As the biggest wheat exporter, Russian grain is vital to global crop trade and food supplies. A bumper harvest there in 2022 helped wheat futures drop more than 40% from a record reached just after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Though Cargill is a big exporter of Russian wheat and a huge Western crop merchant, the government said the company's decision should not affect overall shipments from the country. ..
Russia says crop titan Cargill will stop exporting its grain
Moscow believes the company’s decision should not affect overall shipments from the country, the world’s biggest wheat exporter
