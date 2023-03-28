News

Record sales of e-cars sends BYD’s profit soaring

Morgan Stanley attributes the gains partly to record EV sales and an improvement in BYD’s business of supplying batteries for smartphones

29 March 2023 - 17:24 Danny Lee

BYD’s profit more than quintupled in 2022 after the Chinese vehicle maker sold a record number of electric vehicles and stepped up its battle with Tesla for market share. 

Net income soared 446% to 16.6-billion yuan ($2.4bn), the company said on Tuesday, in line with the 16-billion to 17-billion yuan preliminary profit it reported on January 30. Analysts had projected 16-billion yuan, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. ..

