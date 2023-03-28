Morgan Stanley attributes the gains partly to record EV sales and an improvement in BYD’s business of supplying batteries for smartphones
BYD’s profit more than quintupled in 2022 after the Chinese vehicle maker sold a record number of electric vehicles and stepped up its battle with Tesla for market share.
Net income soared 446% to 16.6-billion yuan ($2.4bn), the company said on Tuesday, in line with the 16-billion to 17-billion yuan preliminary profit it reported on January 30. Analysts had projected 16-billion yuan, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. ..
Record sales of e-cars sends BYD’s profit soaring
