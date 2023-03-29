News

Don’t make AI any more powerful just yet, Musk and others urge developers

Developers should work with policymakers to create new AI governance systems and oversight bodies

29 March 2023 - 17:21 Jake Rudnitsky

Artificial intelligence (AI) experts, industry leaders and researchers are calling on AI developers to hit the pause button on training any models more powerful than the latest iteration behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

More than 1,100 people in the industry signed a petition calling for labs to stop training powerful AI systems for at least six months to allow for the development of shared safety protocols. Prominent figures in the tech community, including Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, were listed among the signatories, although their participation could not be immediately verified. ..

