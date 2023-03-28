Cum-cum refers to when shareholders transfer stock for a short period to investors based abroad to avoid a dividend tax
Starbucks violated federal law by refusing to fairly negotiate with workers at dozens of newly unionised cafes across the country, US labour board prosecutors alleged.
The general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) determined that the coffee chain violated labour law by refusing to participate in collective bargaining sessions if some workers were present via videoconference, agency spokesperson Kayla Blado said Monday...
Starbucks violating labour law, say newly unionised workers
US labour board prosecutors allege the multinational coffee chain refused to participate in collective bargaining sessions with employees via videoconference
