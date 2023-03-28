News

Starbucks violating labour law, say newly unionised workers

US labour board prosecutors allege the multinational coffee chain refused to participate in collective bargaining sessions with employees via videoconference

BL Premium
28 March 2023 - 09:23 Josh Eidelson

Starbucks violated federal law by refusing to fairly negotiate with workers at dozens of newly unionised cafes across the country, US labour board prosecutors alleged.

The general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) determined that the coffee chain violated labour law by refusing to participate in collective bargaining sessions if some workers were present via videoconference, agency spokesperson Kayla Blado said Monday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.