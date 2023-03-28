News

JPMorgan bullish on corporate bonds to weather bank storm

Risks remain, including the danger of an economic hard landing in the US

BL Premium
28 March 2023 - 17:07 Anchalee Worrachate

Jed Laskowitz, a chief investment officer at JPMorgan Asset Management (JPMAM), is bullish on high-grade corporate bonds to ride out a global storm after bank failures on both sides of the Atlantic.

In what is probably the largest allocation ever in his multi-asset portfolios, he is overweight on investment-grade credit, a position funded mostly from cash, Laskowitz said. It offers returns “in a world where growth remains slow and earnings in the US are uncertain”, he said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.