News

French prosecutors raid big banks over cum-cum scheme

Cum-cum refers to when shareholders transfer stock for a short period to investors based abroad to avoid a dividend tax

BL Premium
28 March 2023 - 15:54 Alexandre Rajbhandari

France’s financial prosecutor raided some of France’s biggest banks, including Societe Generale and BNP Paribas, as part of a probe into tax fraud and money laundering related to dividend payments. 

HSBC Holdings, Natixis and BNP’s Exane unit are also being searched as part of the investigation, according to the prosecutors office in Paris. Preliminary investigations related to the raids were opened in December 2021, the prosecutor said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.