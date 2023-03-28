Cum-cum refers to when shareholders transfer stock for a short period to investors based abroad to avoid a dividend tax
France’s financial prosecutor raided some of France’s biggest banks, including Societe Generale and BNP Paribas, as part of a probe into tax fraud and money laundering related to dividend payments.
HSBC Holdings, Natixis and BNP’s Exane unit are also being searched as part of the investigation, according to the prosecutors office in Paris. Preliminary investigations related to the raids were opened in December 2021, the prosecutor said...
French prosecutors raid big banks over cum-cum scheme
