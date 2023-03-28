Shift to a holding company structure is rare for major Chinese tech firm and could present a template for Alibaba’s peers
Alibaba Group Holding plans to split its $220bn empire into six units that will individually raise funds and explore initial public offerings (IPOs), the biggest overhaul of China’s online commerce leader since its inception more than two decades ago.
The move frees up the Chinese company’s main divisions from e-commerce and media to the cloud to operate with far more autonomy, laying the foundation for future spin-offs and market debuts. Its shares climbed 8% in pre-market trading in New York on Tuesday...
Alibaba to split into six and explore IPOs
Shift to a holding company structure is rare for a Chinese tech firm and could present a template for Alibaba’s peers
