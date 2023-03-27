Prospect of growth through to 2030 at lowest in 30 years, says new report
The global economy’s potential growth through to the end of the decade has slowed to the weakest in 30 years, the World Bank said, citing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.
Having started the millennium on a faster trajectory, the global economy’s “speed limit” — or the highest long-term rate at which it can grow without triggering inflation — is set to slow between 2022 and 2030 to 2.2% a year, the organisation said in a report released on Monday...
World Bank warns of ‘lost decade’ of growth
Prospect of growth through to 2030 at lowest in 30 years, says new report
