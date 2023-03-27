Exposing Twitter’s internal workings may make the service more vulnerable to hacking attempts
Sasol said it has a plan in place to find a successor for CEO Fleetwood Grobler, whose term of running S As biggest publicly traded company by revenue will end next year.
The board’s nomination and governance committee started a “process to identify a suitable successor” to Grobler in 2022, chairperson Sipho Nkosi said in an emailed response to questions. The company will announce the new CEO in the first half of 2024, he said...
Sasol has CEO succession plan in place
The company will announce the new CEO in the first half of 2024
