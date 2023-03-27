News

Sasol has CEO succession plan in place

The company will announce the new CEO in the first half of 2024

BL Premium
27 March 2023 - 12:35 Paul Burkhardt

Sasol said it has a plan in place to find a successor for  CEO Fleetwood Grobler, whose term of running S As biggest publicly traded company by revenue will end next year. 

The board’s nomination and governance committee started a “process to identify a suitable successor” to Grobler in 2022, chairperson Sipho Nkosi said in an emailed response to questions. The company will announce the new CEO in the first half of 2024, he said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.