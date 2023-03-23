News

Sanofi’s blockbuster drug succeeds in high-stakes lung trial

Asthma injection shows promising results among 1,000 smokers with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

27 March 2023 - 05:06 Tim Loh

Sanofi’s prescription medicine Dupixent has helped patients with chronic lung disorders breathe better and regain lung function, opening a new avenue of growth for the blockbuster medicine. 

The asthma injection has shown promising results in a final-stage study of almost 1,000 current or former smokers with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), an ailment for which no new treatment approach has succeeded in more than a decade, Sanofi said. ..

