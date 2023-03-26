Prospect of growth through to 2030 has slowed to the weakest in 30 years, says new report
Nickel on the London Metal Exchange resumed Asian-hours trading on Monday, marking a crucial step in efforts to repair the market after last year’s unprecedented turmoil.
The metal opened for business at 1am London time, more than a year after the LME suspended trading and cancelled billions of dollars worth of deals in response to a runaway short squeeze centred on top producer Tsingshan Holding Group. ..
LME nickel returns to regular trading hours in Asia
Move marks a crucial step in efforts to repair the market after last year’s unprecedented turmoil
