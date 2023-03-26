News

LME nickel returns to regular trading hours in Asia

Move marks a crucial step in efforts to repair the market after last year’s unprecedented turmoil

BL Premium
27 March 2023 - 18:21 Mark Burton

Nickel on the London Metal Exchange resumed Asian-hours trading on Monday, marking a crucial step in efforts to repair the market after last year’s unprecedented turmoil.

The metal opened for business at 1am London time, more than a year after the LME suspended trading and cancelled billions of dollars worth of deals in response to a runaway short squeeze centred on top producer Tsingshan Holding Group. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.