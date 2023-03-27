News

Indonesia nickel miner Harita raises $659m in Jakarta’s biggest listing this year

27 March 2023 - 18:17 Filipe Pacheco and Yudith Ho

Indonesian metal and mining firm PT Trimegah Bangun Persada has raised about 10-trillion rupiah ($659m) after pricing its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of a marketed range, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, also known as Harita Nickel, sold about 8-billion shares at 1,250 rupiah apiece, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The firm has marketed as many as 8.1-billion shares at 1,220 rupiah to 1,250 rupiah each. ..

