Prospect of growth through to 2030 has slowed to the weakest in 30 years, says new report
Regardless of what laws are passed banking crises will recur — and not infrequently
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
Indonesian metal and mining firm PT Trimegah Bangun Persada has raised about 10-trillion rupiah ($659m) after pricing its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of a marketed range, according to people familiar with the matter.
The company, also known as Harita Nickel, sold about 8-billion shares at 1,250 rupiah apiece, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The firm has marketed as many as 8.1-billion shares at 1,220 rupiah to 1,250 rupiah each. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Indonesia nickel miner Harita raises $659m in Jakarta’s biggest listing this year
Indonesian metal and mining firm PT Trimegah Bangun Persada has raised about 10-trillion rupiah ($659m) after pricing its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of a marketed range, according to people familiar with the matter.
The company, also known as Harita Nickel, sold about 8-billion shares at 1,250 rupiah apiece, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The firm has marketed as many as 8.1-billion shares at 1,220 rupiah to 1,250 rupiah each. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.