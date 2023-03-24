Keeping shop shelves stocked with fruit and vegetables has become a precarious — and murky — business for farmers and vulnerable workers, while food prices have soared 18%
It needs to change the terms of its existing bonds to bring them closer to European standards
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
Spanish billionaire Amancio Ortega has a problem most of the world’s super-rich do not.
Every year, the biggest shareholder of Zara owner Inditex has to rapidly invest the billions of euros he receives from the world’s largest retailer of affordable fashion — or face the prospect of handing over a chunk of those proceeds in wealth taxes...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Zara founder races to invest his bounty before the tax man takes a chunk
The Spanish majority shareholder has to spend billions of euros within the year because of the legal and fiscal rules that govern family offices
Spanish billionaire Amancio Ortega has a problem most of the world’s super-rich do not.
Every year, the biggest shareholder of Zara owner Inditex has to rapidly invest the billions of euros he receives from the world’s largest retailer of affordable fashion — or face the prospect of handing over a chunk of those proceeds in wealth taxes...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.