Large swathes of the country face daily power cuts that undermine the potential for economic activity
It needs to change the terms of its existing bonds to bring them closer to European standards
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
An increasing number of electrical blackouts is pushing the rural areas of Venezuela further into poverty, even as major cities begin to benefit from the country’s nascent economic rebound.
A study of electricity usage shows that Venezuela’s rural-urban gap has widened, as large swathes of the nation continue to face daily power cuts that undermine the potential for economic activity. Looking at night-time lights via satellite imagery and population databases, University of Minnesota economist Leonardo Maldonado found that while rural poverty increased throughout most of Venezuela in recent years, it decreased in areas clustered around cities. He says this phenomenon is a consequence of a government policy of cutting rural areas’ power to ensure urban areas have a steady supply...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Venezuela’s blackouts push rural areas further into poverty
Large swathes of the country face daily power cuts that undermine the potential for economic activity
An increasing number of electrical blackouts is pushing the rural areas of Venezuela further into poverty, even as major cities begin to benefit from the country’s nascent economic rebound.
A study of electricity usage shows that Venezuela’s rural-urban gap has widened, as large swathes of the nation continue to face daily power cuts that undermine the potential for economic activity. Looking at night-time lights via satellite imagery and population databases, University of Minnesota economist Leonardo Maldonado found that while rural poverty increased throughout most of Venezuela in recent years, it decreased in areas clustered around cities. He says this phenomenon is a consequence of a government policy of cutting rural areas’ power to ensure urban areas have a steady supply...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.