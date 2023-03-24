Large swathes of the country face daily power cuts that undermine the potential for economic activity
It needs to change the terms of its existing bonds to bring them closer to European standards
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
The government is taking legal advice on how to handle an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin in the event the Russian leader attends a Brics summit in August.
The ICC issued the warrant against Putin on March 18 for war crimes related to the alleged abduction of children from Ukraine. SA is a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the court and may be obliged to execute the arrest order...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA seeks legal advice on Putin arrest warrant
The ICC issued the warrant against Putin on March 18 for war crimes related to the alleged abduction of children from Ukraine
The government is taking legal advice on how to handle an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin in the event the Russian leader attends a Brics summit in August.
The ICC issued the warrant against Putin on March 18 for war crimes related to the alleged abduction of children from Ukraine. SA is a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the court and may be obliged to execute the arrest order...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.