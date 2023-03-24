News

SA seeks legal advice on Putin arrest warrant

The ICC issued the warrant against Putin on March 18 for war crimes related to the alleged abduction of children from Ukraine

24 March 2023 - 14:48 S'thembile Cele

The government is taking legal advice on how to handle an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin in the event the Russian leader attends a Brics summit in August.

The ICC issued the warrant against Putin on March 18 for war crimes related to the alleged abduction of children from Ukraine. SA is a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the court and may be obliged to execute the arrest order...

