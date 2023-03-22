News

JPMorgan alleged to have sold contents of safe deposit box

Couple claim the bank sold $10m in jewellery and other valuables

24 March 2023 - 11:13 Chris Dolmetsch

JPMorgan Chase & Co is facing a suit by a couple who claim the bank sold $10m in jewellery and other valuables that they stored in safe deposit boxes.

Jorge and Stella Araneta said that JPMorgan sent the bills for the boxes to a wrong address, causing them to fall behind in their account. They claim they paid the delinquency in full after discovering it, and JPMorgan promised to return the property stored in the boxes. But the bank instead auctioned off the contents...

