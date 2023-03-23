India’s government-backed open commerce network has begun offering ride hailing at zero commission
India’s government-backed open commerce network has begun offering ride hailing at zero commission, a move that could shake up dominant ride-sharing companies, Uber and its home-grown rival, Ola.
India’s ONDC set to rival Uber and Ola
India’s government-backed open commerce network has begun offering ride hailing at zero commission, a move that could shake up dominant ride-sharing companies, Uber and its home-grown rival, Ola.
