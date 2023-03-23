News

India’s ONDC set to rival Uber and Ola

India’s government-backed open commerce network has begun offering ride hailing at zero commission

24 March 2023 - 14:19 Saritha Rai

India’s government-backed open commerce network has begun offering ride hailing at zero commission, a move that could shake up dominant ride-sharing companies, Uber and its home-grown rival, Ola. 

Namma Yatri is now on the Open Network for Digital Commerce, or ONDC, for Bangalore city and offers three-wheeler auto rickshaw rides where neither drivers nor riders pay any commission.  ..

